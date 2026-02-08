Congress protests Pappu Yadav's arrest, burns Nitish's effigy

Patna, Feb 8 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Sunday held a demonstration in Patna, protesting the arrest of Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, in a forgery case dating back to 1995.

Congress workers burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar outside the party headquarters, Sadaqat Ashram, accusing the NDA government in the state of political vendetta.

Yadav, who represents the Purnea constituency in the Lok Sabha, was arrested on Friday night from his Mandiri residence in connection with a case registered under Section 467 (forgery of documents) of the IPC.

A court in Patna sent him to two days of judicial custody on Saturday. However, owing to his ill health, he will remain admitted at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) till the next hearing on Monday.

Congress worker Premchand Singh alleged that the government was "failing to provide justice to our daughters" and instead was "jailing those who raise their voices".

Another Congress worker, Arti Rai, demanded Yadav's release, claiming that he was a leader who connected with the common people of Bihar.

"The way he has been treated by the government is unfair," she said.

Earlier in the day, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav told reporters, "Dictatorship has been established in the state. While criminals are going scot-free, the non-guilty are being trapped." PTI SUK SOM