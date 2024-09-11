Congress provides financial assistance to Mangesh Yadav's family

New Delhi: The Congress has arranged an immediate financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh for the family of Mangesh Yadav who was gunned down by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police in an alleged encounter in Sultanpur on September 5.

Mangesh Yadav was allegedly involved in a heist worth around Rs 1.5 crore at a jewellery store in Sultanpur district on August 28, according to police. He had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai and senior leader Nadeem Javed visited Mangesh Yadav's residence in Agraura village in Jaunpur district, offering condolences and assuring the family of all possible assistance.

After meeting the family, Javed said Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's "bold stand on the custodial death" of Mangesh Yadav reflects his unwavering commitment to justice.

"His support, even from abroad, has greatly amplified the demand for justice. We visited the family to offer our full support and stand with them in their fight," he added.

Javed informed that the Congress has arranged an immediate financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh for the family.

The opposition party has called for an investigation by a sitting high court judge into the alleged police encounter.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over the incident and termed the encounter as "fake" and alleged that it was done based on the basis of the accused's caste.

However, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar refuted the opposition allegations, saying the state police does not conduct encounters on the basis of caste. “All such allegations are baseless. The police takes action with complete impartiality. I deny all such allegations,” he added.