Congress proxy partner in Muslim League's hidden agenda: BJP leader Naqvi

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) The Congress has become a "proxy partner" in the "hidden agenda" of the Muslim League, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi alleged on Monday and exhorted people to strengthen the all-embracing "environment of development" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisment

The BJP has been on an offensive against the Congress over its election manifesto with PM Modi alleging that the opposition party's poll document carries the imprint of the Muslim League with "every page reeking of breaking India".

Talking to reporters here, Naqvi said, "The Congress has become a proxy partner in the hidden agenda of the Muslim League which is conspiring to create conflict, confrontation and division in the country." He claimed the "Modi era" has proved to be a golden period of safety, prosperity and inclusive empowerment for all sections of the society. "This general election is an opportunity to strengthen the inclusive and all-embracing environment of development with trust under the leadership of Modi," he said.

Naqvi said Prime Minister Modi has become an "effective, authentic and credible guarantor" of India's prosperity by replacing the custom of communal polarization with the commitment to inclusive empowerment.

Advertisment

"We have to be cautious of the cunning ambition of some 'Samanti' (feudal) Sultans who are engaged in a criminal conspiracy to tarnish the glory of Bharat," the BJP leader said, without naming anyone.

Naqvi asserted the BJP will return to power at the Centre for a third consecutive term under Modi's leadership. "The arithmetic of Modi's success will knock out the mathematics of the Opposition," he added.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. PTI PK PK NSD NSD