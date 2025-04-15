Congress punctured itself by Muslim appeasement: UP Deputy CM

Lucknow, Apr 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said the Congress has got itself punctured by doing the politics of Muslim appeasement.

In a post in Hindi on microblogging site X, Maurya said, "The history of politics is witness to the Congress getting itself punctured by doing the politics of Muslim appeasement for decades. Despite this bitter truth, it is still far away from realising the ground reality. The truth is also that it has no other way except to crawl on the crutches of regional parties." "Despite all this, its arrogance is such that it thinks the burden of the country is on it. Despite being in the opposition, it behaves like the ruling party. Congress, which believes in 'monarchy' under the Gandhi family's shadow instead of the democracy, has never cared about the Constitution," Maurya wrote.

In an apparent attack on Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the deputy chief minister wrote, "The only change in Congress' history is that now it has given up Gandhiji's 'khadi' and started using T-shirts." Maurya further wrote that Congress has limited impact on public because even after becoming a Member of Parliament five times "Rahul Gandhi means 'impossible'".

"On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi means 'possible'. Under his leadership BJP is changing the picture of the country, whereas Congress only wants to see the Muslim community punctured," Maurya said.