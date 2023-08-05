Congress questions BJP's silence over rape of Dalit girl in Karnataka

Mangaluru, Aug 5 (PTI) Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary Kripa Amar Alva on Saturday questioned the BJP and its student wing ABVP for not raising their voice against the gangrape of a minor Dalit girl in Vittal in which youths from right-wing organisations are allegedly involved.

Advertisment

Addressing a press meet here, she said the ABVP, which had staged a protest before the Home Minister’s residence over the washroom video case in Udupi, is silent over the heinous crime recently reported from Vittal in Dakshina Kannada district.

No one from the National Commission for Women or the Commission for protection of child rights has also bothered to visit Vittal so far, Alva said.

She said the Congress will take up the case of the Dalit girl and provide proper counselling to help her continue her education. The victim girl will be admitted to the social welfare school in the coming days.

Advertisment

The Congress leader further said as the victim’s financial condition is very bad, steps will be taken to construct a house for the poor family. The legal procedures in the case are progressing.

On the washroom video case in Udupi college, Alva said the BJP had twisted an incident about which the victim girl has not filed a complaint. The ABVP and BJP are giving a political colour to the incidents, she alleged.

Congress leaders Ibrahim Kodijal, Subhodh Alva and Ubaid were present at the press meet. PTI MVG MVG ROH