Congress questions Centre’s ‘silence’ on drone attacks in Manipur

Imphal, Sep 2 (PTI) The Congress on Monday wondered why the central government is mum on the use of drones in militant attacks that left two persons dead and nine others injured in a village in Manipur’s Imphal West district.

If bombs are dropped with the help of drones, it is a question of national security since the Raj Bhavan and the chief minister’s residence might not be safe, Congress Legislature Party leader O Ibobi Singh told a press conference.

"The state government has learnt about the unfortunate incident of attack on unarmed Koutruk villagers using drone, bombs and sophisticated weapons,” a Home Department statement said on Sunday.

The BJP government in the state has failed to protect lives of the people, alleged Singh, a former three-time chief minister.

He said, "Who will protect the lives and properties of the people? Why is the Central government silently looking into such acts? Where is the democratically elected government in the state?" The latest development at Koutruk has shown that modern technology that is deployed in warfare in Ukraine and Israel are now being used in Manipur, Singh said.

Koutruk, located around 18 km from the state capital Imphal, has witnessed several attacks since ethnic violence in Manipur broke out in May last year. Over 200 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless in the clashes.

He said, “It has become a question of national security now. Are the Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister's Bungalow safe from drone attacks? If these two complexes are not safe, what about the rest of the people?" The Congress leader wonders whether the Centre is ignoring Manipur since it is a small state.

"We are not asking for President’s Rule but why is the Centre remaining a mute spectator?" he said. PTI COR NN