Congress questions PM's silence on Trump's claims

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The Congress hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday over claims made by US President Donald Trump, wondering that while the prime minister is abusing his political opponents on a daily basis, why is he silent on Trump.

Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal questioned the prime minister's silence on Trump, who he claimed is attacking India's foreign and state policy, and said it is the president of the United States who will now decide who India should buy oil from.

"Everyday, Trump is issuing statements one after the other, but the Indian prime minister is totally silent. How can it be? "He (Modi) is talking about internal politics very much. He is abusing all political opponents, but what is the reaction on Trump?" Venugopal asked while talking to reporters at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters here.

"How many times Trump attacked India's foreign policy and India's state policy.

Now, Trump is deciding who would sell oil to India. You are not reacting at all," he said.

The Congress has been asking Modi to respond to Trump's claims about stopping Operation Sindoor, a military operation launched by India to target terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Trump has also been claiming that Modi has assured him that India would stop buying oil from Russia. PTI SKC RC