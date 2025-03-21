Congress raises ASHA workers' agitation issue in LS

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Congress leader K C Venugopal on Friday raised in the Lok Sabha the issue of ongoing ASHA workers' agitation in Kerala, with Union Health Minister J P Nadda saying the matter can be discussed in his chambers.

On Thursday, a section of ASHA workers in Kerala intensified their protest and launched an indefinite hunger strike to press their demands.

The development also came against the backdrop of state Health Minister Veena George's planned meeting with Nadda not taking place during her visit to Delhi.

During Question Hour in the Lower House, Venugopal, who is a MP from Kerala, sought to know from Nadda whether the minister is going to help resolve the agitation and called for providing minimum wages to the ASHA workers.

He also mentioned about reports that George was not able to meet Nadda.

"For the question which he has asked, come to my chamber and I will discuss with you in detail. This question does not relate to ASHA workers...," Nadda said.

Venugopal asked the supplementary when the main question was related to non-communicable diseases.

In Kerala, some ASHA workers decided to go on hunger strike after talks with the LDF-led state government failed on Wednesday.

A section of the ASHA workers have been protesting outside the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram since February 10, demanding post retirement benefits and a hike in their honorarium to Rs 21,000 from Rs 7,000. PTI RAM DV DV