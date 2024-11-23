Congress raises question on EVMs only after losing elections: Jitendra Singh

Jammu, Nov 23 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday attacked the Congress for raising a question on the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), saying there is no issue with it as long as the opposition party wins the elections.

Advertisment

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s devotion and dedication for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance retaining power in Maharashtra.

“While we express our gratitude to the voters of Maharashtra for this spectacular win, the credit also goes to Modi for his people friendly schemes and ensuring an honourable position to the state which was possible because of his dedication, devotion and will power," the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) told reporters after attending a function organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industries here.

“The double-engine government in Maharashtra was able to win the confidence of the people who came out and voted us to power again,” he said.

Advertisment

Asked about some Congress leaders blaming EVM for the loss in the elections, Singh said, “Whenever the Congress loses an election, they find fault with the EVM, otherwise they forget EVM in case they emerge winners.

As far as Wayanad and Jharkhand are concerned, he said the Congress emerged winners so the EVMs are okay but “where they don’t get results in accordance with their expectations there is a fault with the EVM”.

The minister said the voters in the country are fully aware of everything and “they will never fall into their trap”.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, J&K units of both BJP and Congress celebrated their party’s election results in the two states at their party headquarters with bursting of fire crackers and distribution of sweets.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Sharma led the celebrations over the Maharashtra polls results at Trikuta Nagar party headquarters, while the Congress leaders and activists led by party vice president Ravinder Sharma assembled at Shaheedi Chowk headquarters and celebrated the landslide victory of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad and the victory of the INDIA alliance in Jharkhand.

“With the victory of Gandhi, a strong, fearless voice of voiceless women and youth has reached Parliament. A new era of politics has begun with her victory as common people of the country have great hopes from her like Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the fight for common people in the country,” Sharma said. PTI TAS AS AS