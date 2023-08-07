Congress Rajasthan chief calls restoration of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership victory of truth

Jaipur, Aug 7 (PTI) The reinstatement of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was a defeat for the BJP's conspiracy, the Congress' Rajasthan unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra said on Monday, calling it a victory of truth.

The Congress leader added that Gandhi's bungalow was taken away when he was disqualified from Parliament but even that did not deter him.

Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was restored on Monday, days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a defamation case. The former Congress chief was reinstated as an MP over four months after he was disqualified after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail.

A punishment for two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker.

Dotasra, who is visiting Udaipur, Banswara and Dungarpur districts ahead of Gandhi's public meeting in Mangarh Dham of tribal-dominated Banswara district on August 9, told reporters, "It was a conspiracy by the BJP and it is a defeat of the BJP." He added, "The Supreme Court's decision to reinstate the membership of Rahul Gandhi reflects that truth can be harassed but not defeated." He said members of the Gandhi family died for the country. Even Gandhi bungalow was taken away but he was not deterred, Dotasra said.

The Congress leader added that there is an atmosphere of happiness in the party following the Supreme Court's order.

Regarding ticket distribution for the upcoming assembly elections, Dotasra said the Congress will release the first list of candidates by September. Surveys are being done and the party will give importance to candidates who can win the election and are working on the ground.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year.

Replying to a question on the approval for prosecutions in corruption cases, Dotasra said no action was ever taken against corruption during the BJP regime.

He said the Congress government has taken action against Rajasthan Public Service Commission member Babulal Katara in the paper leak case and Jaipur Heritage Mayor Munesh Gurjar during its tenure.

The Congress has approved the maximum number of prosecutions, Dotasra added. PTI AG SZM