Rajasthan Congress chief Dotasara confident of assembly polls victory

Jaipur: The Congress' Rajasthan unit chief Govind Singh Dotasara on Wednesday expressed confidence that the party will return to form the government in the state with a full majority.

He also claimed that the BJP's agenda of religious polarisation in Rajasthan has failed.

Dotasara told reporters, "After the voting, the trends that are coming from the public and political analysts, only one thing is coming out -- the Congress will again come to power in Rajasthan with a full majority." Voting for 199 out of the 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan was held on November 25. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

"Polarisation on religious grounds is the main agenda of the BJP but the way our government worked by taking everyone together ... their agenda could not be implemented in Rajasthan," he claimed.

Dotasara claimed the public welfare schemes launched by the Congress government and its model of good governance are being talked about in the entire country and there is also a competition among states to adopt these.