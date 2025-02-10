Congress' Rajeev Shukla, AIADMK's M Thambidurai included in Vice President's panel

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Congress member Rajeev Shukla and M Thambidurai have been included in the Vice President's panel to help the Chair, in addition to other members, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Monday.

"I have included the names of Rajeev Shukla and M Thambidurai in the panel of Vice Chairpersons to help the Chair in addition to the earlier panel," Dhankhar said.

He informed the Upper House of his decision amid the general discussion on the Union Budget 2025-26. PTI RSN TRB