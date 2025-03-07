Congress ready for elections in Manipur: Ulaka

Imphal, Mar 7 (PTI) Asserting that the Congress is ready for elections in Manipur, party leader Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka on Friday said the imposition of the President's Rule shows the failure of the BJP in governing the state effectively.

Ulaka, the Congress in-charge of Manipur, said the party's national leadership was closely monitoring the developments here.

"My visit is primarily focussed on meeting our office bearers and leaders here. We are greasing our wheels so that we are election-ready. We have held meetings of the party's various frontal organisations and departments. We had meetings on what should be our strategy, narratives, solutions and plans to go to the elections," he said.

"We have everything ready. We have the narratives and the people ready. So whenever the election is declared, if they do it with Bihar, Assam or in 2027, we are always ready," he added.

Ulaka, the MP of Koraput in Odisha, claimed the imposition of the President's Rule shows the BJP's inability to govern effectively, particularly handle highway blockades and civil unrest.

"A little too late, but in spite of having 55 MLAs, they were forced to oust N Biren Singh. This is unprecedented. This means they are not capable of administering, not capable of giving solutions to the people of Manipur and bringing the groups together for consultations. They are not capable of anything," he claimed.

Ulaka said the issues concerning the state will be raised in the Parliament.

"We have had discussions with both our MPs in the state. The Parliament session is starting on March 10 and the issues of the state will be raised there," he said. PTI CORR SOM