Congress received money from CIA, KGB when Indira Gandhi was at helm: BJP

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The BJP on Friday cited various books to allege that former prime minister Indira Gandhi was "compromised" with influence from external forces, and said the Congress and Rahul Gandhi will be left with no respect in people's eyes if more of such instances from the past were brought to light.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also alleged that the Congress received money from American spy agency CIA and the erstwhile Soviet Union’s KGB on various occasions when Indira Gandhi was at the helm of affairs.

The BJP leader slammed the Congress and Rahul Gandhi for their repeated allegations against the Modi government over the India-US interim trade deal, calling them "sponsored and organised" propaganda by the opposition party.

"Today, we will try to present to you, in a concise form, the story of the surrender and compromise of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, whom the Congress considers the most powerful (leader) of all time," Trivedi said.

Accusing the Congress of receiving money from the CIA and the KGB when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister, Trivedi claimed that under the direct influence of the KGB, the exchange rate of the Indian rupee was increased from 8.33 to 10 against the ruble so that more and more imports could be made from the Soviet Union for which the people of India had to pay the price.

When Pakistan was preparing to conduct its nuclear tests, a proposal had emerged to destroy its Kahuta reactor, but Indira Gandhi did not agree to proceed with the plan despite Israel being ready to assist in the operation, the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said, citing excerpts from some books.

"I think the left-hand spinners, who are bowling googlies to the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, would rest only after getting them bowled. They will take away whatever little respect is left,” Triivedi said.

"So, I would like to tell the Congress that if you recall, you will remember everything. Every book from the past will come to light," he added.

The Congress has been attacking the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-US interim trade deal, calling it a "wholesale surrender" and "betrayal" of national interest.

The BJP has launched a counterattack against the Congress, alleging that national interest and security were compromised under foreign influence during the party's rule.

On Thursday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Rahul Gandhi and his family were "completely compromised", and demanded that the party tell the country why Jawaharlal Nehru "gifted" Indian territories to China and Pakistan during his term as the first prime minister of India.

Earlier this month, India and the US agreed on a framework to finalise an interim trade deal, under which Washington will cut down tariffs to 18 per cent. To sign and implement the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement, the framework has to be converted into a legal document first. PTI PK PK ARI ARI