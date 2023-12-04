Congress received nearly Rs 80 cr as contributions in FY 2022-23

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Congress received contributions of nearly 80 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal from entities, party leaders, individuals and electoral trusts.

The Election Commission on Monday put in public domain the contribution report of the Indian National Congress filed in November.

The party received Rs 79.92 crore in its kitty with Kolkata-based Samaj Electoral Trust giving Rs 50 lakh.

The ruling BJP, on the other hand, received nearly Rs 720 crore in contributions from entities, electoral trusts, individuals and its lawmakers during the financial year 2022-23.

Both the BJP and the Congress are recognised national parties.

Political parties are required to submit to the Election Commission every year details of donors who have made donations above Rs 20,000 in a financial year. PTI NAB NAB ANB ANB