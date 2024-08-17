Congress reconstitutes law department, appoints Singhvi as chairman

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday reconstituted its Law, Human Rights and RTI department, with Abhishek Manu Singhvi appointed as its chairman.

The department includes the likes of senior lawyers Salman Khurshid, KTS Tulsi and Vivek Tankha.

Congress president Mallikajun Kharge has approved a proposal for the reconstitution of the AICC Law, Human Rights and RTI department with immediate effect, according to a statement issued by the party.

While Singhvi has been named the chairman of the department, the panel comprises Khurshid, Tankha, Tulsi, Harin Raval, Prashanto Sen, Devdatt Kamath and Vipul Maheshwari. The executive panel has Muhammad Ali Khan as its secretary.

Aman Panwar, Omar Hoda, Eesha Bakshi, Arjun Sharma, Nishant Mandal, Amit Bhandari, Tarannum Cheema, Ningombam Bupenda Meitei, Lalnunhlui Ralte and Swati Draik are members of the executive panel. PTI ASK RC