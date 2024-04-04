Congress rejects SDPI support, but welcomes individual voters to support UDF

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 4 (PTI) Congress in Kerala on Thursday rejected the organisational support announced by the SDPI, the political arm of the now-banned PFI, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but welcomed individual voters to support the UDF.

Addressing media here, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan said the Congress opposes majority and minority communalism.

"We oppose majority and minority communalism. Support offered by SDPI to UDF is being viewed under these circumstances. Each individual can vote according to their wishes. We wish that everyone votes for the UDF but in the case of organisations, this is our stand," Satheesan said.

He refused to elaborate further.

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the banned Popular Front of India, had on Monday announced its support to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

However, Congress leadership had said that the UDF has not reached any understanding with the SDPI.

Satheesan had then said many parties were extending support to UDF but it has not held any discussions with SDPI nor had reached any understanding.

The Lok Sabha elections in Kerala will be held on April 26. PTI RRT RRT SS