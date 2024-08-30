Congress rejigs organisation; appoints new secretaries, joint secretaries

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) In an organisational rejig, the Congress on Friday appointed several new secretaries and joint secretaries while shuffling the states of some office bearers.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge appointed All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries and joint secretaries for various states and union territories.

These office bearers will be associated with the party's general secretaries and in-charges in the respective states, according to a press release issued by the party's organisation general secretary K C Venugopal.

Pranav Jha and Gaurav Pandhi, who are Coordinators in the office of the Congress president, have been made AICC secretaries.

While Vineet Punia, who is an AICC secretary in the party's communication department, has been given the same responsibility, Ruchira Chaturvedi has also been appointed secretary in the department along with him.

Two former MLAs of Rajasthan, Danish Abrar and Divya Maderna, have been appointed secretaries for Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh respectively.

Former president of All India Mahila Congress Netta D'Souza, former NSUI president Neeraj Kundan and Naveen Sharma will work as AICC secretaries along with Venugopal.

Manoj Tyagi and Sushant Mishra have been appointed joint secretaries in administration.

A party leader said those working in the organisation and who have been loyal to the party have been rewarded in the rejig.

Dheeraj Gurjar, Pradeep Narwal, Rajesh Tiwari, Tauqir Alam, Nilanshi Chaturvedi and Satyanarayan Patel will be AICC secretaries in Uttar Pradesh.

Subhashini Yadav, daughter of former Union Minister late Sharad Yadav, has also been appointed secretary.

Deepika Pandey Singh, minister in the Jharkhand government, has been relieved of the responsibility of secretary. Rajya Sabha member Ranjit Ranjan, who was the co-charge of Himachal Pradesh as secretary, has also been relieved of her responsibility.

Uttarakhand Assembly member Qazi Nizamuddin will continue to be the secretary, although he has been removed from his responsibility of co-charge Rajasthan and given the responsibility of Maharashtra. PTI ASK RHL