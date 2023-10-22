Congress releases 3rd list with 7 candidates for Chhattisgarh assembly election

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday released another set of seven candidates for the Chhattisgarh assembly polls.
Ambica Singh Deo, the granddaughter of the erstwhile king of Koriya, Ramanuj Pratap Singh, has been fielded by the party from Baikunthpur assembly constituency which she currently represents.
The list was issued by the Congress' Central Election Committee for the upcoming assembly election in Chhattisgarh, according to an official communication from the party.
Chaturi Nand has been fielded from Saraipali, reserved for SC, while Rashmi Chandrakar has been fielded from Mahasamund.
According to the third list of candidates, the party has fielded Sandeep Sahu from the Kasdol Seat and Kuldeep Juneja from Raipur City North assembly seat.
Ambika Markam has been fielded from Sihawa, reserved for ST, and Omkar Sahu from the Dhamtari Assembly constituency.
The Chhattisgarh assembly election will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.