Congress releases first list of 33 candidates for Rajasthan elections

Shailesh Khanduri
21 Oct 2023
New Delhi: The Congress party on Saturday released the first list of 33 candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been fielded from Sardarpura while Sachin Pilot will contest from Tonk,

The list also consists of CP Joshi and Govind Singh Dostara.

Rajasthan polls would take place on November 25 and votes would be counted on December 3.

 

