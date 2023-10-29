Congress releases list of candidates for MLC elections 2024

Bengaluru, Oct 29 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday released the list of candidates for the Karnataka Legislative Council elections scheduled to be held next year.
In a statement, Congress National General Secretary K C Venugopal said the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the names of the candidates to contest from five constituencies in the state Legislative Council.
The candidates for two graduates' constituencies are Dr B Chandrashekara B from North East constituency and Ramoji Gowda from Bengaluru seat.
The party fielded Puttanna from Bengaluru Teachers constituency, K K Manjunath from South West Teachers seat and D T Srinivas from South East Teachers consitutency. PTI GMS ROH