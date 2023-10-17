Congress releases manifesto for MP polls; promises caste census, 27 pc OBC reservation

Bhopal, Oct 17 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday released the party's manifesto for the upcoming state assembly polls, announcing to conduct caste census and many other sops including 27 per cent reservation to the OBCs, farm loan waiver and Rs 25 lakh medical insurance for all the people in the state.

Releasing the 106-page manifesto listing 59 promises and 101 main guarantees, state Congress chief Kamal Nath also announced to provide LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and to form an IPL team of the state, if the opposition party is voted to power in the November 17 polls.

In order to bring happiness in the state, the party will start the 'Khushhali Mission', Nath said, adding the party's new slogan is “Congress Aayegi, Khushhali Layegi” (Congress will come and bring happiness).

The Congress also promised to give an assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to women, farm loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh, 100 units of free electricity and 200 units at half rate to consumers, free power for 5 HP motor for irrigation purpose to cultivators, waive pending electricity dues of farmers and taking back false cases related to electricity and farm agitations.

"We will provide health insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh, which also has an accidental cover of Rs 10 lakh, for all the people," Nath said while releasing the manifesto.

Nath also promised 27 per cent reservation to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in government jobs and schemes.

The former state chief minister also announced purchase of wheat at the minimum rate of Rs 2,600 per quintal and paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal and ensured that the cultivators will get their input costs.

He also promised to implement the Old Pension Scheme of 2005 and also announced Rs 2,000 pension for 'bahu-divyangjans' (those with multiple disabilities).

The party will also start the 'Padho-Padhao Yojna' under which government school children from classes 1 to 8 will get Rs 500 per month, of classes 9 and 10 will get Rs 1,000 per month and those in classes 11 and 12 will get Rs 1,500 per month.

The scheme was recently announced by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the state.

Nath said the Congress will make school education free in the state.

The party will also implement the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) (PESA) Act in notified tribal areas of the state, he said.

Focusing on tribal votes, the Congress also promised to raise the labour charges of Tendu leaf collectors to Rs 4,000 per standard bag.

With an aim to consolidate its position among the SC community voters, the party promised to set up the Sant Shiromani Ravidas Kaushal Unnayan (Skill Enhancement) University in Sagar district of the state.

Notably, the ruling BJP has promised to build a grand memorial of Sant Ravidas in Sagar, and its foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few months back.

With an aim to change the Congress' image from being a pro-minority minority to one which takes care of all, Nath promised to constitute the Narmada Parikrama Parishad and start Narmada Parikrama Yatra.

Notably, Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh had gone on the Narmada Parikrama Yatra before the 2018 state assembly polls. The party then came to power in the state after a gap of 15 years.

With a focus on youth comprising a large chunk of the electorate, Nath promised to fill two lakh government posts in the state and also to provide an unemployment allowance, ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 per month for a period of two years, as financial assistance to them.

The Congress also promised to raise the monthly honorarium to senior journalists in the state to Rs 25,000 per month (from the current Rs 20,000), develop 'New City' (colony) in metros for them and provide them health insurance free of cost.

To encourage sports and sportspersons, the Congress promised to form the Madhya Pradesh Indian Premier League (IPL) team and also promised to give direct government jobs to the Olympic, World Cup, Asiad and Commonwealth Games medal winners.

The manifesto also promised a slew of measures for all sections of the society including social justice, rural development, right for a home by promising to do registration of 600 sqft of land free of cost.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, manifesto committee chairman Rajendra Singh and other senior Congress leaders were present on the occasion. PTI MAS GK