MP Polls: Congress promises Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover, 27% OBC quota

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Tuesday released the party's manifesto for the upcoming state assembly polls, making a slew of promises including Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover for all citizens of MP, 27 per cent reservation for OBCs, and to form an IPL team of the state.

Advertisment

The opposition Congress listed 59 promises in its 106-page manifesto, with assurances for all sections of the society, including farmers, women and government employees.

"We will provide health insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh, which also has an accidental cover of Rs 10 lakh, for all the people," Nath said while releasing the manifesto.

Madhya Pradesh will also have an Indian Premier League (IPL) team of the state, he said.

Advertisment

Nath also announced waiver of farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh and an assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to women.

He also promised to provide LPG cylinders at Rs 500, make school education free, implementation of the Old Pension Scheme and unemployment allowance for youth ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 per month for two years.

Elections to the 230-member state assembly are scheduled on November 17.