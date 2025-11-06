Congress releases manifesto for Nuapada bypoll, promises to curb migration

Nuapada, Nov 6 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Odisha on Thursday released its manifesto for the Nuapada by-elections, promising to promote agri-based industries, improve farming, revive small-scale industries, and enhance MGNREGS.

Senior Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik said the manifesto outlines solutions to curb migration, address the lack of irrigation and communication facilities, and strengthen the crumbling healthcare and education sectors.

The Congress also promised to expand irrigation to 60 per cent of farmland, including upgrading Patora Dam and the Tikhali project, implement the Forest Rights Act, and provide land rights to landless families.

The party also promised that it will ensure appointment of teachers in all schools to improve the quality of education, appoint doctors in health centres and empower women through self-help groups.

The manifesto was released at the party office in Nuapada in the presence of state Congress president Bhakta Charan Das, party candidate Ghasiram Majhi and Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka, among others.

Majhi has been pitted against BJP's Jay Dholakia, the son of late BJD MLA Rjendra Dholakia, whose death necessitated the bypoll. The BJD has nominated Snehangini Chhuria for the November 11 polls. PTI AAM AAM SOM