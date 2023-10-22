Congress releases second list of 43 candidates for Rajasthan polls

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday released its second list of 43 candidates for the Rajasthan assembly elections.
Congress releases the second list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections.— ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2023
Govind Ram Meghwal to contest from Khajuwala, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas fielded from Civil Lines, Parsadi Lal Meena from Lolsot. pic.twitter.com/WW4hZ2lwit
The grand old party had announced 33 candidates on Saturday.
The Congress Central Election Committee met on Sunday to finalise names for more seats.
The polls to the 200-member assembly will be held on November 25.