#National

Congress releases second list of 43 candidates for Rajasthan polls

Zainab Ashraf
22 Oct 2023
New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday released its second list of 43 candidates for the Rajasthan assembly elections.

The grand old party had announced 33 candidates on Saturday.

The Congress Central Election Committee met on Sunday to finalise names for more seats.

The polls to the 200-member assembly will be held on November 25.

