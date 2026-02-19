Congress resolve for welfare, economic empowerment of all remains firm: Kharge

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTl) Days after the Congress won Telangana local body polls, the party's top brass held a review meeting with state leaders, with AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge asserting that their resolve for social welfare, economic empowerment and justice for all remains firm.

The meeting held at Kharge's 10, Rajaji Marg residence was attended by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Mahesh Kumar Goud, and Telangana Minister for Public Enterprises and Minority Welfare Mohammed Azharuddin, among others.

In an X post, Kharge said, "After our emphatic victory in the Telangana local body elections, we held a comprehensive review with @INCTelangana leaders and ministers to chart the road ahead and advance the vision of Prajala Telangana." "Our resolve for social welfare, economic empowerment, and justice for all remains firm and is reflected in our guarantees. We will continue striving to realise the aspirations of every citizen and build a truly inclusive Telangana," Kharge said after the meeting.

The ruling Congress in Telangana won chairperson posts in seven of the eight Telangana municipalities where elections were held on Tuesday. The opposition Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) secured the chairperson post in one municipality.

In a boost to the Reddy-led government, the Congress in Telangana scored an emphatic victory in the municipal elections, while the BRS and BJP too made their presence felt.

Of the total 2,582 wards in 116 municipalities where elections were held on February 11, the Congress bagged over 1,300 wards, followed by BRS (700) and BJP (275). PTI ASK ASK RUK RUK