Congress retains MLC Pradnya Satav for Maharashtra Legislative Council polls

Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) The Congress on Monday re-nominated MLC Pradnya Satav as its candidate for the July 12 biennial elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from the MLA quota.

Tuesday (July 2) is the last date of filing nominations for elections to 11 seats in the Upper House of the state legislature.

These elections are being held to fill 11 seats which will fall vacant on July 27 when sitting members will retire. Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will vote in the polls.

Out of the 11 retiring MLCs, two are from the Congress. But given the Congress's current strength in the assembly, the opposition party can get only one candidate elected to the Upper House.

Pradnya Satav is the wife of late Congress MP Rajeev Satav. She was elected unopposed to the council in 2021 when a bypoll was necessitated after the death of sitting Congress MLC Sharad Ranpise.

The ruling BJP has fielded five candidates, including former state minister Pankaja Munde, who lost the just held Lok Sabha polls from Beed in central Maharashtra.

The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), an ally of the Congress, has declared support to Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) candidate Jayant Patil.

With 14 vacancies in the 288-member assembly, the electoral college is 274, and the quota for the winning candidate is 23.

The biennial elections are being held just ahead of assembly polls, which are due in October. PTI MR RSY