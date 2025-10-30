Congress-RJD leaders insulting 'Chhathi Maiyya', Bihar will not forgive them: Modi

Muzaffarpur, Oct 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday alleged that Congress and RJD leaders were insulting 'Chhathi Maiyya' to get votes in the Bihar elections.

Addressing an election rally in Muzaffarpur, Modi claimed that the Chhath Puja was "drama" for Congress and RJD leaders, and people of Bihar would never forget this "insult" for years, nor would they forgive them.

"It is my first tour of Bihar after Chhath Puja, which is now famous world over. The festival stands not just for devotion but also for equality, a reason why my government is trying to get a UNESCO heritage tag for this festival," he said "I listen to Chhath songs while travelling. I was once moved to listen to one of these songs rendered by a girl from Nagaland. But while this son of yours is busy ensuring that Chhath gets the honour that is its due, the Congress-RJD people are heaping scorn on the festival, calling it a drama, a nautanki," said Modi, without mentioning any leader by name.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had held one of his election meetings in the district on Wednesday, and alleged that the PM had tried to enact a "drama" by planning to take a dip in the Yamuna at Delhi, on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

He had alleged that Modi gave up his plans to take a dip when it came to light that the spot he had chosen was a puddle created with clean, piped water, since the Yamuna was extremely polluted and not fit for a bath.

Modi said, "Look at the depths to which these people can stoop while seeking votes. This is an insult to the festival of Chhath that Bihar will not forget for centuries." He alleged that the relationship between the RJD and Congress was like water and oil, and they came together to "grab power at any cost, so that they can loot Bihar".

He claimed that reports were coming in from across the state about fights between the leaders of the two parties.

The PM claimed that all surveys were showing that the RJD-led coalition would face a humiliating defeat in the assembly polls, so it was making "unrealistic promises".

He also alleged that the Congress-RJD combine stood for five 'Ks' -- 'katta' (country-made weapons – lawlessness), 'kroorta' (cruelty), 'katuta' (social resentment), 'kushasan' (misgovernance) and corruption.

Modi claimed 35,000-40,000 abductions took place during the RJD regime in the state, and "goons used to loot vehicle showrooms".

He said songs being played at RJD-Congress rallies were talking about arms like 'katta, dunali', which is beyond imagination.

"The NDA, on the other hand, stands for preserving and honouring cultural heritage and ensuring all-round development of all states, including Bihar," asserted Modi, who began his speech by making the crowds chant 'phir ek baar NDA sarkar' and 'phir ek baar susashan sarkar' (NDA government once again, good governance once again). PTI PKD NAC SOM