Congress, RJD 'tainted' with corruption charges, their Bihar rally will fail: Haryana min Vij

Chandigarh, Aug 28 (PTI) Haryana minister Anil Vij on Thursday alleged that the track record of the Congress and RJD was tainted with corruption charges and the parties' Voter Adhikaar Yatra will fail to garner votes in Bihar.

"This is nothing less than chor machaye shor," the Energy, Transport and Labour Minister said here.

"Bihar is the land that gave the message of knowledge to the entire world. The people of Bihar are very wise, they know exactly why Congress and RJD are making this noise. But the people of Bihar will surely teach them a lesson in the upcoming state elections," he said.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Mahagathbandhan leaders in Bihar will conclude with a procession in Patna on September 1.

Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday rode motorcycles as they made their way through the streets of Muzaffarpur district.

The former Congress president launched the yatra on August 17 from Sasaram against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Vij also alleged that corruption began in India, within a year of Independence, under Congress.

"When Congress assumed power, and while people were still celebrating the freedom they had got after decades of British rule, in 1948 Congress committed the Jeep scam involving the purchase of 2,000 jeeps.

"Then came the Bofors scam, the 2G spectrum scam, the Augusta helicopter deal scam...the list of Congress scams is very long," Vij alleged.

"Similarly, the RJD is linked with the fodder scam, the jobs-for-land scam, and many more. Both Congress and RJD should take a look at their own tainted records before raising accusations," he added.

The BJP leader claimed that in the upcoming Bihar elections, "both the parties will pay a heavy price for misleading people." PTI SUN VN VN