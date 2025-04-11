Congress sacks Alok Sharma as in-charge of Punjab days after TV debate row

New Delhi: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has removed Alok Sharma from his position as Punjab in-charge days after a controversial incident during a live television debate on Aaj Tak’s popular show Halla Bol.

The decision, announced via a press release on April 10, 2025, comes at a critical juncture for the Congress in Punjab, where the party has been grappling with internal factionalism and a shifting political landscape.

Despite a strong showing in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections—where the Congress won several seats in Punjab by capitalising on public disillusionment with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government—the party has struggled to maintain unity.

The AICC press release stated, “Hon’ble Congress President has relieved Shri Alok Sharma of his responsibilities as AICC Secretary attached to the General Secretary In-charge, Punjab, with immediate effect.”

However, the opposition BJP claimed that Sharma's removal was a fallout from the controversial TV debate where Kashyap, known for her incisive questioning, anchored a discussion on political accountability.

The confrontation quickly went viral, with clips circulating widely on platforms like X, prompting calls for action against Sharma.

BJP’s national spokesperson Amit Malviya called the move “classic Congress doublespeak.”

Malviya wrote, “If the party had any shame and accountability, they would expel Alok from its ranks instead of resorting to such obfuscation.”