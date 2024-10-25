Congress, Samajwadi Party alliance broken off: UP Deputy CM KP Maurya

Prayagraj (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday claimed that the alliance between the Congress and Samajwadi Party has broken off, and said the atmosphere that the two parties had created in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections does not exist.

Advertisment

The UP deputy chief minister also said with the win of the BJP in the Haryana assembly elections, the victory chariot of the party has moved forward.

"I am confident that this victory will lay a strong foundation to repeat its 2017 performance in 2027 (UP assembly elections)," Maurya said.

He also claimed that in the upcoming assembly bypolls, the BJP and its allies will win all the seats.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters after BJP candidate from Phulpur assembly constituency Deepak Patel filed his nomination papers, Maurya told reporters, "The alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress has broken off. The atmosphere that was created in favour of SP and Congress in the Lok Sabha elections does not exist." "Both these parties (SP and Congress) fought the Lok Sabha elections by resorting to lies and deceit, so they got momentary success in the Lok Sabha elections. But in this bye-election and the 2027 assembly elections, these parties will be wiped out and the lotus will bloom," Maurya said.

In a post on X in Hindi, Maurya also said, "This huge crowd in the Rath Yatra organised for the nomination of BJP candidate Shri Deepak Patel from Phulpur Assembly constituency is a symbol of the unwavering faith of the people of Uttar Pradesh on the double engine government of BJP. The BJP government means security, good governance and development." The last date for filing nominations is October 25. Voting will take place on November 13, while counting of votes will take place on November 23.

The Election Commission has announced bypolls on nine seats in UP, leaving out Milkipur (Ayodhya) due to a court case.

Advertisment

Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sishamau (Kanpur city), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj) and Kundarki (Moradabad) are facing bypolls.

Eight of these seats fell vacant after their MLAs were elected as MPs in the Lok Sabha polls, while bypoll is being held on the Sisamau seat due to the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case.

The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday announced its candidates for eight of the nine assembly seats where bypolls will be held on November 13, leaving one seat for its ally the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

Advertisment

The BJP has fielded Ramvir Singh Thakur from the Kundarki seat, Sanjeev Sharma from Ghaziabad, Surendra Diler from Khair (SC), Anujesh Yadav from Karhal, Deepak Patel from Phulpur, Dharmraj Nishad from Katehari, Suchismita Maurya from Majhawan and Suresh Awasthi from Sisamau, the party had said in a statement.

Ally RLD has fielded Mithlesh Pal from Meerapur, an assembly seat it had won in the 2022 polls. Chandan Chauhan, the sitting MLA, vacated the seat after being elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year. PTI RAJ NAV KSS KSS