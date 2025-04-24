Congress' 'Save Constitution' rally in Himachal postponed after Pahalgam attack

Shimla, Apr 24 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Thursday postponed its state-level 'Save Constitution' rally, which was scheduled to be held on April 26 in Shimla, following the terrorist attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 persons, mostly tourists, and injuring several others. Himachal is on alert following the attack, and the security on borders has been beefed up.

The rally has been postponed in view of the recent attack as a mark of respect for the innocent people who lost their lives, state Congress chief Pratibha Singh said in a statement issued here on Thursday.

The rally, to be held at Ambedkar Chowk in Chaura Maidan, was in line with the Congress' efforts to blunt the BJP's mounting attack against it in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate naming former Congress chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in its chargesheet of alleged money laundering in the National Herald case. PTI BPL MNK MNK