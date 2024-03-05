Congress scared to promote youth, alleges PM at Telangana rally

Sangareddy (Telangana), Mar 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked the Congress, saying it was 'scared' to promote young leaders and appeared to take a veiled dig at AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge when he said the party was appointing people over 75-80 years.

He also said the "dynastic parties" were targeting him as he was exposing their "scams worth several thousands of crores of rupees." Addressing a BJP rally here, he said he never made any personal attack but raised his voice against dynasty politics.

The "Congress and its friends" were now abusing him and his 'family'--the people as he was keen to implement the 'guarantee' given to the public.

"When I opposed dynasty (politics) as it is dangerous to democracy and prevents new opportunities for youth, they don't respond to that but say Modi has no family," he said.

Congress party was not a dynastic party earlier, he said.

Taking potshots at Congress, he said the party never promoted anyone below aged 50.

"Congress was not dynastic earlier. It doesn't promote anyone below 50 years. If they have to appoint someone, they will appoint someone who is 75-80 year old, 85 years. They are afraid that if a 50 year old man comes and overtakes, what will happen to the family," Modi said.

From Jammu and Kashmir to Tamil Nadu, wherever family-run parties are ruling, those states are 'ruined' Those families have become stronger, but not the states. Should these family-run politics be allowed to continue, he asked.

Such family-run parties are anti-democratic, anti-talent and anti-youth, he charged.

When he points out about dynastic politics, "they say Modi doesn't not have a family." PTI SJR VVK GDK SA