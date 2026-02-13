Congress scores emphatic win in Telangana municipal elections

Hyderabad, Feb 13 (PTI) In a boost to the A Revanth Reddy-led government, the Congress in Telangana on Friday scored an emphatic victory in the municipal elections, while the BRS and BJP too made their presence felt.

Of the total 2,582 wards in 116 municipalities where elections were held on February 11, the Congress bagged over 1,300 wards, followed by BRS (about 700 wards) and BJP (about 275 wards).

In the seven municipal corporations that went to the polls, the Congress won three and was ahead in one, while the BJP secured a majority of seats in Karimnagar and Nizamabad. Congress and CPI were engaged in a keen contest in Kothagudem municipal corporation.

With several municipalities throwing up hung verdicts, the major parties, which are marginally short of a majority of seats, began efforts to secure the support of independents.

The counting of votes began at 8 AM at 123 centres across the state amid tight security arrangements.

The counting of votes was a time-consuming process as ballot papers were used in the election.

Speaking to reporters on Friday evening, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka claimed that the Congress has decisively won 83 municipalities and five corporations.

He said it is a matter of great satisfaction that the Congress has secured such a large number of municipal seats after nearly two decades.

Hailing Congress’s win in the municipal elections, CM Reddy said the state government would develop every municipality and municipal corporation comprehensively in the future and live up to people’s trust.

Thanking the public for delivering a "resounding win" to Congress, he said the victory was the result of the tireless hard work of lakhs of party workers.

"Through this verdict, people have given their complete approval to two years of people’s governance in the state, to the welfare programmes for the poor and middle class, and to the development initiatives implemented with world-class planning and execution," he said in a post on 'X'.

Meanwhile, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao claimed that the party secured significant victories and emerged as the principal political force in urban local bodies despite alleged misuse of money power, administrative machinery, and "intimidation tactics" by the ruling Congress.

Rao said BRS has won over 15 municipalities and emerged as the single largest party in around 10 to 15 other municipalities where it holds decisive influence.

BJP state president N Ramchander Rao, speaking to reporters, said the saffron party is expected to assume power in Karimnagar and Nizamabad municipal corporations for the first time.

He said the party has emerged as the single largest in six municipalities and improved its presence in municipal corporations, including Mancherial, Nalgonda, and Ramagundam.

Alleging a "bond" between Congress, BRS, and AIMIM, Rao claimed that the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party asked minority voters to support either Congress or BRS to prevent the BJP’s win.

Though the BJP may not have achieved the desired results in the municipal elections, its influence has certainly increased, he added.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM also showed its influence in the urban local bodies as it won 22 wards in four municipal corporations and over 40 wards in 15 municipalities. PTI SJR SJR KH