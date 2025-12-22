Congress secures highest vote share of 29.17 per cent in Kerala local body elections

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 22 (PTI) The Congress secured the highest vote share among political parties in Kerala in the 2025 local body elections with 29.17 per cent, according to data released by the State Election Commission on Monday.

As per the data, a total of 5,49,36,396 votes were polled in the elections.

The Congress polled 1,60,24,802 votes, while the CPI(M) secured 1,49,22,193 votes, accounting for 27.16 per cent of the total vote share.

The BJP, which emerged as the party with the highest seat tally in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, polled 81,08,137 votes across the state, translating to a vote share of 14.76 per cent.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the second-largest constituent of the UDF, secured 53,69,745 votes (9.77 per cent), while the CPI, a key ally of the LDF, polled 30,66,476 votes (5.58 per cent).

Independents, including those backed by major political parties, received 31,67,381 votes (5.77 per cent), marginally higher than the CPI’s vote count.

The BJP recorded its highest district-wise vote share in Thiruvananthapuram at 23.08 per cent.

The Congress crossed the 30 per cent vote share mark in eight districts between Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur, while the CPI(M) achieved this only in two districts — Palakkad (33.93 per cent) and Kannur (38.82 per cent).

The Congress-led UDF secured control of four of the six municipal corporations and seven of the 14 district panchayats in the state. PTI TBA TBA ROH