Congress seeks Amit Shah's apology for remarks on Dr Ambedkar

Bhopal, Dec 18 (PTI) Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh, including Leader of Opposition in the assembly Umang Singhar and party's state unit chief Jitu Patwari, on Wednesday strongly objected to Union minister Amit Shah's remarks on social reformer Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

They demanded an apology from Shah, and alleged that the BJP does not respect Dr Ambedkar and has been trying to change the Constitution.

Led by Singhar, Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the state assembly on the third day of its winter session as a mark of protest against Shah's remarks on Ambedkar and demanded his immediate apology, a statement issued by the LoP office said.

The House also witnessed a ruckus when Singhar passed a certain remark against Shah. To this, the state's parliamentary affairs minister and other BJP members strongly objected, prompting Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar to expunge the comment.

Due to the ruckus, the assembly was adjourned for 10 minutes with Congress members raising slogans against Shah in the Well of the House.

"BJP has always been trying to change the Constitution and does not respect Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. BJP is trying to kill the soul of the Constitution. The party-led government and Shah should immediately apologise for it," Singhar told reporters while speaking on the assembly premises.

He said the remarks against the architect of the Constitution were inappropriate and it is a disrespect of the country's Dalits, tribals and OBC community.

"It seems that the ruling party has forgotten the man who framed the Constitution," he added.

State Congress chief Patwari hit out at Shah over his remarks.

"The entire country considers Dr Ambedkar a hero and its citizens will never tolerate any disrespect to him," he said.

The remarks in question were passed by Shah during a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

"Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)," Shah had said. PTI MAS NP