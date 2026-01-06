Congress seeks CBI probe in Anikta Bhandari murder case

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday demanded a CBI probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case in Uttarakhand, saying the BJP cannot hide the truth anymore and the names of those involved should come out.

Congress spokesperson and social media in-charge Supriya Shrinate said the slogan of "Give justice to Ankita Bhandari" is echoing across Uttarakhand.

She claimed that great injustice had been done to the daughter of the hills as she was pressured to indulge in immoral acts and when she refused, she was brutally murdered.

"To hide all the evidence in this case, a bulldozer was immediately run over that hotel because a BJP leader was involved.

"Now the truth is coming to light that this entire rape and murder incident reaches up to a senior BJP functionary. Along with the entire Uttarakhand, BJP people are also hoping for justice in the case," Shrinate said.

She also alleged that the Uttarakhand government cannot deliver justice to Ankita Bhandari because it is in slumber.

"Therefore, our demand is that the investigation into the Ankita Bhandari case be handed over to the CBI. Ankita must get justice at any cost and that will happen only when the CBI investigates the case," she said.

Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba said people across the country, including Uttarakhand, are taking to the streets demanding justice in the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

"We have been consistently demanding a CBI investigation in this matter, so that it can be ascertained who that VIP was. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will have to accept the demand for a CBI investigation, he can no longer evade it," she said.

Lamba alleged that the BJP government only raises the slogan of "Save the Daughter", but in reality, it is constantly engaged in protecting the criminal.

The Congress will no longer allow this, Lamba said.

In a post on X, the opposition party said the entire nation is shaken and outraged by Ankita Bhandari's murder in Uttarakhand.

Instead of ensuring justice, the BJP governments in the state and at the Centre are evading a fair and transparent investigation to protect the culprits, the Congress said.

"The Congress party demands a fair and transparent investigation by the CBI to uncover the truth and ensure the strictest punishment for Ankita's murderers. Ankita, the nation's daughter, will surely get justice," the party said in its post. PTI SKC DIV DIV