Congress seeks disqualification of four Meghalaya MLAs who joined NPP

Shillong, Aug 28 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Thursday filed a fresh petition before Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma seeking the disqualification of four of its legislators who joined the ruling National People's Party (NPP).

The petition, submitted by Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) secretary Manuel Badwar to Assembly commissioner and secretary Andrew Simons on behalf of the Speaker, contends that the MLAs' 'defection' does not fulfil the two-thirds majority clause.

It was filed under Rule 6 of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1988, read with para 2(1)(a) of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution of India.

Mylliem legislator Ronnie V Lyngdoh joined the NPP on July 30, while Celestine Lyngdoh (Umsning), Charles Marngar (Mawhati) and Gabriel Wahlang (Nongstoin) formally joined the ruling party on August 19, 2024.

The Speaker subsequently recognised the merger of the four MLAs with the NPP.

With this development, the Congress, which won five seats in the 2023 Assembly elections, has been reduced to zero representation in the 60-member House.

Of the five, Saleng A Sangma had earlier resigned as Gambegre legislator and was elected as Tura MP.

"The Speaker will examine the petition and give his ruling accordingly. If the Congress is not satisfied with the ruling, it may approach the court," Simons said.

Speaking to reporters, Badwar argued that the MLAs' exit was not in line with the law since the defections happened in phases and therefore did not constitute the two-thirds majority required for a valid merger.

He maintained that Congress was not acting out of vengeance but to uphold constitutional principles.

"Democracy is at risk, and the practices of these MLAs are against the Constitution. The party wants to show that legislators cannot take parties or the democratic process for granted," he said.

Badwar also asserted that the Congress is regaining strength both nationally and regionally, adding that many politicians are already reaching out to them.

However, he ruled out immediate alliances, saying the party would take a call closer to the next elections. PTI JOP MNB