Congress seeks Gujarat minister's resignation over MGNREGA `scam'

Ahmedabad, May 23 (PTI) The Congress on Friday demanded a court-monitored CBI probe and resignation of Gujarat minister Bachubhai Khabad after two of his sons were arrested in an alleged Rs 71 crore MGNREGA scam in Dahod district of the state.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit Dahod on May 26, the opposition party wants to meet him and hand over proof of `corruption' under the BJP government in Gujarat, said state Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil here.

Police have arrested Khabad's sons Balvant and Kiran for alleged involvement in a Rs 71 crore scam related to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act schemes.

It is alleged that some contracting agencies including those run by the Khabad duo received payments from the government without supplying any goods or carrying out any work in tribal-dominated Dahod district.

Bachubhai Khabad represents the Devgadh Baria constituency and is a Minister of State for Panchayat and Agriculture.

Speaking at a press conference here, Gohil claimed the amount involved in the scam would exceed Rs 400 crore if investigation was done properly.

"This case proves that people associated with the ruling BJP are involved in corruption. It was our party's Dahod unit along with some RTI activists who went deeper and unearthed this scam, following which an FIR was registered. The PM claims he is against corruption. So Dahod Congress leaders want to meet him during his visit and show him proof," said Gohil.

Bachubhai Khabad must be sacked as a minister because it was not possible that he was unaware of his sons' misdeeds, said the Congress leader.

"Modi should walk his talk and sack Khabad as minister and expel him from the party to set an example that he does not tolerate corruption. MGNREGA is a central scheme, so the probe should be handed over to the CBI, and a sitting high court or supreme court judge should monitor it," he demanded.

According to police, the accused were involved in a fraudulent scheme where several agencies received payment from the government without completing assigned works or supplying required materials.

As many as 35 agency owners colluded with government officials to siphon off Rs 71 crore between 2021 and 2024 by submitting bogus work completion certificates and forged documents, police said.

Balvant and Kiran Khabad are proprietors of agencies named in the FIR with regard to fraudulent MGNREGA projects carried out in Devgadh Baria and Dhanpur talukas of Dahod district, a tribal-dominated region.

Payments were also made to agencies ineligible for getting government contracts or those that never participated in the tendering process, the police said.