Congress seeks heightened security for bypolls in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 8 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Assam on Friday urged the Election Commission to install CCTV cameras and deploy central paramilitary forces in sensitive polling booths to ensure free and fair by-elections in the state.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, the Congress alleged that fear psychosis was being created by the BJP among voters by making threats and that there was a likelihood of booth capture and rigging.

Polling will be held in Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Samaguri and Behali assembly constituencies on November 13.

"...the goons and supporters of the ruling party have created fear psychosis amongst the common voters by way of vandalism and threatening which is detrimental to the free and fair election. Large numbers of polling booths are very sensitive and there is likelihood of booth capturing and rigging by the ruling party," the Congress alleged.

The letter was signed by state Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, leader of the opposition in assembly Debabrata Saikia and the party's special observer for Assam Vikas Upadhyay.

The Congress claimed that its leaders, including MLAs, have reported poll-related violence already and though several FIRs and complaints have been filed, the police and civil administrations have done nothing to prevent such incidents or take any action.

"...there is reasonable apprehension that the ruling party will be involved in booth capturing and rigging which is apparent from the fact that the state government transferred five police officials and released them from Nagaon district in violation of law," it said.

The Samaguri seat, held by the Congress, is in the Nagaon district.

Congress urged the EC to install adequate numbers of CCTV cameras and make necessary security arrangements by deploying paramilitary forces to ensure a free and fair election.

It also asked the EC to ensure that voters, polling agents and officials do not enter the booths with mobile phones.

The Congress further sought the reinstation of the police officers to their places of posting, claiming that the transfers were done in violation of law and without permission or direction from the EC.

The Congress is contesting in all five seats, while the ruling BJP has fielded candidates in three constituencies and its allies AGP and UPPL in one each.

Of the five constituencies going to bypolls, four are held by the ruling coalition and one by Congress. PTI SSG SSG SOM