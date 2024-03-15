Congress seeks SC probe against BJP over electoral bonds scheme, freezing of party accounts

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday demanded a high-level probe by the Supreme Court against the ruling BJP and freezing of its bank accounts for alleged corruption in the electoral bonds scheme, as it claimed the party got 50 per cent of the money received through these bonds.

Advertisment

The opposition party alleged that the electoral bonds data has exposed the "corrupt tactics" of the BJP such as "quid pro quo," grant of "protection" to companies against donations, accepting "kickbacks," and money laundering through shell companies.

A day after data pertaining to electoral bonds scheme was made public following Supreme Court directions, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took a swipe at the BJP, saying, "PM Modi says 'Na khaunga, na khane doonga', but it seems that he only meant 'Sirf BJP ko khilaunga'."

PM Modi says “ना खाऊँगा ना खाने दूँगा”, but it seems that he only meant —“सिर्फ़ भाजपा को खिलाऊँगा”



The data released by State Bank of India, shows that out of the total Electoral Bonds money collected, BJP got nearly 50% donation. While the principal opposition party, Indian… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 15, 2024

Advertisment

In a post on X, he said the data released by State Bank of India shows BJP got nearly 50 per cent of the total electoral bonds money, while the principal opposition party, Indian National Congress got only 11 per cent of the funds.

"There are many dubious donors. Who are these people? Which companies are these? Why have so many companies donated only after ED, IT and CBI raids? Who exerted the pressure on such companies," he asked.

Advertisment

"We demand the highest level of enquiry by the Supreme Court to investigate this saga of corruption by the BJP," the Congress chief said in his post.

Kharge said it is quite worrying that while the bank accounts of the Congress party were frozen, no action has been taken against the BJP which has "illegally acquired" hundreds of crores of money.

"Therefore, along with an enquiry, we demand that the Bank Accounts of BJP should be frozen with immediate effect due to the illegal nature of the funds received through the Electoral Bonds Scheme," Kharge said.

Advertisment

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh hit back also at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her reported remarks that the link between the ED/CBI/IT raids on firms and donations through electoral bonds were based on "assumptions," saying: "We invite her to release the full data of who donated how much to which political party." The Congress also demands the unique bond ID numbers, so that it can precisely match donors to recipients, Ramesh said.

The Finance Minister says that the link between the ED/CBI/IT raids on firms and their subsequent donations to the BJP are based on “assumptions.” If these “assumptions” are untrue, then we invite her to release the full data of who donated how much to which political party. It… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 15, 2024

Advertisment

"Soon this Suit-Boot-Loot-Jhooth Sarkar will have nowhere to hide!" he said.

His remarks came a day after the Election Commission (EC) published the electoral bonds data on its website.

Ramesh also put out on X a "quick first analysis" of the electoral bonds data that the SBI disclosed to the EC after weeks of "attempting to postpone it until after the election." "Over 1,300 companies and individuals have donated electoral bonds, including over 6,000 crore to the BJP since 2019," he said.

Advertisment

So far, the electoral bonds data exposes at least four corrupt tactics of the BJP, Ramesh claimed.

"Quid Pro Quo: There are many cases of companies that have donated electoral bonds, and immediately afterwards gotten huge benefits from the government: Megha Engineering & Infra has given over Rs. 800 crores in EBs. In April 2023, they donated Rs. 140 crore, and just one month later, they were awarded the Rs. 14,400 crore Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel Project," he alleged.

Ramesh claimed that Jindal Steel and Power gave Rs 25 crore in EBs on October 7 2022, and just three days later, on October 10, they won the Gare Palma IV/6 coal mine.

"Hafta Vasooli: The BJP's Hafta Vasooli strategy is simple raid a target through the ED/CBI/IT, and then seek hafta ("donations") for the company's protection. At least 14 of the top 30 donors have been raided," he alleged.

Earlier this year an investigation found that after ED/CBI/IT raids, companies were forced to donate to BJP via electoral trusts, he said, adding, many such companies donated through EBs, like Hetero Pharma and Yashoda Hospital.

"The IT department raided Shirdi Sai Electricals in December 2023, and in January 2024, they donated Rs 40 crore through Electoral Bonds," the Congress leader claimed.

"Future Gaming & Hotels, has donated over Rs 1200 crore, making it the largest donor in the data so far. Here is the chronology: April 2 2022: ED raids Future, and 5 days later (7th April) they donate Rs. 100 crores in EBs," Ramesh claimed.

The IT department raids Future in October 2023 and the same month they donate Rs 65 crore in EBs, he said.

Ramesh also alleged that the data also point to kickbacks. He said the data reveals a pattern, which indicates that immediately after receiving some handouts from the central government, companies repaid the favour through electoral bonds.

"Vedanta got the Radhikapur West private coal mine on 3rd March 2021, and then in April 2021, they donated Rs. 25 crore in Electoral Bonds," he alleged.

"Megha Engineering & Infra got the Rs. 4,500 crore Zojila tunnel project in August 2020, then donated Rs 20 crore in Electoral Bonds in October 2020," he said. He also claimed that the firm got the BKC bullet train station contract in December 2022 and donated Rs 56 crore.

He alleged that the data also shows there has been money laundering through shell companies.

Ramesh said another major issue is missing data, and said the SBI data only begins in April 2019, but SBI sold the first tranche of bonds in March 2018.

"One huge issue with the electoral bonds scheme is that it removed the restriction that only a small percentage of a company's profits could be donated, paving the way for shell companies to donate black money," he said, alleging that there are several cases like this.