Congress seeks scrutiny of BMC deposits, alleges misuse of funds

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) Newly elected Congress corporators in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday said they would demand a white paper on bank deposits of the civic body, which had been governed by an administrator for the last four years.

Congress group leader in the BMC, Ashraf Azmi, along with corporators and office-bearers, took charge of the party's office in the municipal headquarters during the day.

The Shiv Sena had earlier allegedly rejected the same premises, citing Vaastu-related concerns.

Azmi said that Vaastu was a matter of personal belief, but for the Congress, the welfare of ordinary Mumbaikars was paramount.

"The direction of the office is not important; what matters is the direction of development," he said.

He alleged that Mumbai had been under an administrator's rule for the last four years, during which the BJP-led government had misused public funds.

Azmi claimed that funds to the tune of nearly Rs 90,000 crore from the BMC's bank deposits were misused and demanded that a white paper be released on the matter.

"In the name of development works, pockets were filled while Mumbaikars were left to fend for themselves," he charged.

The Congress leader said that the party's corporators would raise their voices against corruption in the BMC and actively pursue issues related to education, healthcare, BEST services, drinking water supply and pollution. PTI MR ARU