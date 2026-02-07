Congress seeks special status for Goa

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Batting for the special status for Goa, the Congress on Saturday sought support for a private member's Bill presented in the Lok Sabha by its South Goa MP Viriato Fernandes.

The Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 5, 2025, seeks special status for Goa while ensuring its sustainable development and protecting and safeguarding its distinct identity.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here today, AICC in-charge of Goa Manikrao Thakre, Goa PCC president Amit Patkar and MP Viriato Fernandes emphasised the importance of protecting the land, culture, and traditions of the coastal state.

The Bill proposes the creation of a 'Goa Sustainable Development Council', to be headed by the chief minister and comprising Central government representatives, experts, MPs, the Leader of the Opposition, the chief secretary as member secretary, and representatives from Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste, backward communities, minorities, women, and others.

Fernandes explained that the Bill seeks to safeguard Goa's culture, land, environment, traditional communities, cultural identity, heritage, language, art forms, and ways of life.

He highlighted various objectives of the Bill, which include protecting the land and environment, restricting harmful development in eco-sensitive areas, and preserving rivers, forests, beaches, lakes, and traditional agricultural lands.

Additionally, the Bill aims to support Goan communities such as fishermen, farmers, tribals, artisans, and toddy tappers by providing special protection for their land, livelihoods, and education.

The Bill also addresses demographic changes and aims to prevent Goans from becoming a minority in their own state by planning policies that maintain the socio-cultural balance.

Furthermore, it calls for the promotion of the Konkani language in both Devanagari and Roman scripts. The Bill proposes defining "Persons of Goan Origin" based on the Civil Code of 1867 and other criteria.

"This special status Bill will protect Goa, which is being pushed beyond its ecological and social carrying capacity, and existing laws have clearly failed," Patkar said.

He added that no state of such a small size can absorb this pressure without constitutional protection and that expecting Goa to do so is administrative negligence.

The Congress leaders asserted that the Bill is necessary due to Goa's limited size and fragile environment, which are facing pressures from rapid and unplanned development, demographic changes, the destruction of heritage sites, and threats to traditional Goan communities.