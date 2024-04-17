Congress seeks stringent measures to ensure transparency in vote-from-home system

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 17 (PTI): The Congress in Kerala on Wednesday approached the Election Commission seeking stringent measures to ensure that the postal votes are stored in sealed ballot boxes and not in loose carry-bags for transparency in the vote-from-home system.

The EC has introduced the facility to Vote-from-Home (VFH) for senior citizens and those with disabilities in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Senior party leader and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan lodged a complaint with the EC seeking its urgent intervention in this regard.

Multiple incidents have been reported across the states where the votes have been carried in loose carry-bags, he alleged in the complaint.

"This would sabotage the election process and affect the results in tightly fought constituencies," the LoP said.

Satheesan, in the complaint, recalled that it was requested in his prior letter to make sure that the votes are placed in sealed ballot boxes rather than loose carry-bags.

He also pointed out that he had wanted Chief Election Agents of the candidates to be notified in advance of the voting schedule.

"However, it is quite shocking to note that despite repeated requests, votes are carried in loose covers in flagrant violation of pertinent directives in this regard," the Congress leader added.

He also stressed on the need to ensure a free and fair vote-from-home process ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. PTI LGK ROH