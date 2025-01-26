Congress seeks to boost social justice narrative with Mhow rally on January 27

Mhow (MP), Jan 26 (PTI) The Congress will hold a rally in this Madhya Pradesh town, the birthplace of BR Ambedkar, on Monday as it aims to boost its social justice narrative and corner the BJP over alleged insult of the Constitution's chief architect.

Advertisment

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal, among other senior leaders, are set to attend the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally.

Rahul Gandhi, who has been unwell for the past few days and could not participate in the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Karnataka's Belagavi last week as well as in campaigning for the Delhi Assembly polls, will be addressing his second such rally after his address in the national capital earlier this month.

The Congress has been attempting to strengthen its social justice plank and alleging that the Constitution is under assault.

Advertisment

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Ramesh has been demanding that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat must apologise for the "anti-national statement he delivered on the freedom movement".

He has claimed that Mahatma Gandhi was being "insulted" and Ambedkar being "attacked".

Ramesh has called for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation and for him to tender an apology for his remarks in Parliament on the opposition taking Ambedkar's name.

Advertisment

The senior Congress leader has described Bhagwat's remarks that India's "true independence" was established on the day of the Ram temple's consecration as "anti-national" and demanded an apology over the statement.

The Congress has repeatedly alleged that Shah's remarks in the Rajya Sabha during a debate on the Constitution during the Winter Session in December showed that the BJP and the RSS leaders had a "lot of hatred" for Ambedkar and demanded an apology from him.

The Mhow rally will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption and the founding of India's republic as well as the purported attack on Ambedkar's legacy by the ruling regime, a party circular had said.

Advertisment

The Congress has been making a strong push to make social justice its central plank, with Rahul Gandhi repeatedly talking about the Congress' demand of a nationwide caste census and removing the 50 per cent cap on reservation.

At the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Delhi earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi had promised that the Congress would conduct a caste survey if it assumed power in the national capital.

The Congress is clear in its politics that everyone in the country is equal, he had said and exuded confidence that "love will triumph over hatred".

Advertisment

He had said the Congress would not let "billionaires like Adani and Ambani control everything while the poor keep suffering". PTI ASK ASK SZM SZM