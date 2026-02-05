Congress, Sena (UBT), BJP candidates in fray for Chandrapur mayor election

Chandrapur, Feb 5 (PTI) Corporators of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP have filed nomination forms for the February 10 election to the post of the mayor of Chandrapur Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra.
A total of 10 forms were filed for the mayor's post and six for the deputy mayor's post as of Thursday noon.
Manasvi Sandeep Girhe of Shiv Sena (UBT), Sangeeta Mangal Bhoyar, Sangeeta Gopalakrishna Amritkar, Sunanda Dilip Dhobe, and Vaishali Ajay Mahadule of the Congress, and Sangeeta Rajendra Khandekar and Sarika Sachin Sandurkar of the BJP filed their nominations.
A special meeting for the election will be held on February 10. District Collector Vinay Gowda will preside over the meeting.
Congress, the single largest party, has 27 corporators in the 66-member house. BJP has 23 and Shiv Sena (UBT) 6 corporators, among others. PTI COR KRK