Congress set for historic defeat, BJP to get record mandate, says former MP CM Chouhan

Bhopal, Mar 16 (PTI) The Congress will get the least number of votes and seats in its history in the Lok Sabha polls, the schedule for which was announced on Saturday, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.
The BJP will get a historic majority under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Chouhan, who has been fielded by the party from Vidisha.
"There is a firm and unshakable trust that people have in Modi. The BJP will win more than 370 seats and the NDA tally will cross 400," he said.
"The Congress will get the least number of votes and seats in its history because it does not have policies, intentions or leaders. Their INDI bloc is breaking up even before getting formed," he added.
Congress leaders are hesitant to contests polls, he claimed in a post on social media platform X.
Polling in 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP will take place in the first four of the seven phases, as per the announcement by the Election Commission of India. PTI ADU BNM