Congress set to retain three of four Nagpur seats it won in 2019

Nagpur, Nov 23 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday managed to retain three of the four seats it won in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region in the 2019 assembly polls.

Advertisment

There are 12 assembly seats in the district, which is the home turf of BJP stalwarts Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

The Congress won in Nagpur West and Umred and was well set to retain Nagpur North..

In Nagpur West, its candidate and sitting MLA Vikas Thakre defeated BJPs Sudhakar Kohale by 5824 votes.

Advertisment

In Nagpur North, sitting MLA and former state minister Nitin Raut was leading by more than 30,000 votes after 28 of the 30 rounds of counting had been completed.

In Umred, Congress' Sanjay Meshram, an IIT alumnus, defeated BJPs Sudhir Parwe by 12825 votes. Parwe had won the Umred seat in 2014 and 2009. PTI CLS BNM