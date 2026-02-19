Congress sets up key committees for Puducherry Assembly polls

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday set up key committees in its Puducherry unit to get battle-ready for the upcoming assembly polls.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal for the constitution of Pradesh Election Committee, Election Management and Coordination Committee, Manifesto Committee, Campaign Committee and Publicity and Media Committee for the upcoming assembly elections in Puducherry, a party statement said.

The 17-member Pradesh Election Committee includes the likes of Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ve. Vaithilingam, M. Vaithianathan, former chief minister V. Narayanasamy, A. V., Subramanian, Ramesh Parambath, among others.

While Vaithilingam will be the Chairman of the Committee, Vaithianathan will be the Vice Chairman.

In addition to the 17 members, the panel would also include 11 ex officio members, including AICC in-charge Girish Chodankar, AICC Secretaries T. N. Prathapan, Suraj M. N. Hegde and Nivedith Alva.

The nine-member Election Management and Coordination Committee has Narayanasamy as the chairman and M Vaithianathan as Vice Chairman.

The 16 member-Election Manifesto Committee has R.K.R. Anantharaman as chairman and E. Rajendran and P. Karthikeyan as vice chairmen. In addition, the panel would also have seven permanent invitees.

The Congress also set up a 15-member campaigning committee with M.O.H.F, Shajahan as its chairman and R. Kamalakannan as its vice chairman. In addition, there would be five permanent invitees to the campaigning committee.

The 11-member Publicity and Media Committee would be headed by P. K. Devadoss, with M. Vaithianathan as the vice chairman.

Assembly elections are expected in Puducherry in April.