Congress sets up manifesto coordination committee for upcoming assembly polls

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday set up a manifesto coordination committee for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Former deputy chief minister of Chhattisgarh T S Singhdeo and Amitabh Dubey have been named in the panel.

The committee will coordinate with the state manifesto committees for inputs and campaign activities, a statement issued by the party said.

While the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will go to polls in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1, voting for 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 5. Counting of votes for both states will be undertaken on October 8.

Elections for Maharashtra and Jharkhand would follow later. PTI ASK KSS KSS